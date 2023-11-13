City of Oakland swears in a new fire chief

Mayor Sheng Thao swore in a new Oakland Fire Department Chief, Damon Covington, Monday morning.

“Thank you guys for trusting me with a huge opportunity for 500 members of the Oakland Fire Department and 400,000 members of the City of Oakland,” said Chief Covington. You’ve made the right choice.”

The previous chief, Reginald Freeman, resigned in May for an executive role in the private sector.

When Freeman stepped down, Covington stepped up as interim fire chief. Covington has been with the OFD for 24 years. He started off as a firefighter paramedic.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Covington’s position as chief became permanent in October and the city swore him in a month later.