Northbound I-680 in East Bay Reopens Ahead of Schedule

Northbound I-680 in the East Bay reopened Monday afternoon ahead of schedule following another weekend closure, Caltrans said.

The portion of the freeway from Sunol to Pleasanton was originally scheduled to reopen 5 a.m. Tuesday. Caltrans crews have been using weekend closures to continue a project of repairing and repaving the freeway lanes.

The work is part of a major reconstruction project for that section of northbound I-680 to enhance safety and provide a smoother ride for motorists. Parts of the roadway have major cracks and have fallen into disrepair.

Weather permitting, another full closure will take place between 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, and 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27. That closure will take place between Sunol Boulevard and Bernal Avenue in Pleasanton.

The southbound lanes of I-680 will not be affected.

In the event of rain or unanticipated developments, Caltrans will reschedule the closures, and the public will be notified.

Regional detours will be activated to advise motorists traveling from the South Bay to take Interstate 880 to Highway 238 to I-580 to reach the Tri-Valley and points east.