Oakland police ask public for help investigating burglary of Lucky store

Individuals used vehicles to ram their way into a Lucky grocery store in Oakland early Thursday and took items, according to police, who are asking the public's help investigating the burglary.

Multiple individuals used vehicles to get into the store in the 1900 block of Mountain Boulevard just after 4:45 a.m., police said. The individuals took items and fled in the vehicles, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the OPD Burglary Section at (510) 238-3951. Additionally, anyone who has videos or photos that could assist with the investigation is asked to send them to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.