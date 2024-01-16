Oakland city leaders push to revive ceasefire program

A new plan is being formed to better tackle the city of Oakland’s massive and growing gun violence problem and that new plan involves retooling a long-running anti-violence program.

The city of Oakland became a national model after launching Operation Ceasefire in 2012.

In fact, between 2012 and 2017 the strategy was credited with decreased murders in Oakland by 42%.

“Where we had all parts working, where we had the police department, they were doing their part, keeping up their work where if you didn't stop shooting, they would come and get you,” said Pastor Billy Dixon, Operation Ceasefire community leader.

He explained that ceasefire used city data and resources to focus on the most violent gangs and individuals -- especially repeat offenders -- and work to interrupt the violence.

The program also provided crucial services in neighborhoods like mentoring and life coaching to combat the lure of gang life.

“What made it successful was because they were actually people from their community, people that were in their walk of life, showing them a different way,” said Dixon.

According to new audit data, Operation Ceasefire saved an estimated 140 lives during those five years.

But auditors said the city moved away from the plan as it began to focus on pandemic relief and homicides began to climb from 68 in 2018 to 124 in 2023.

“We have to take the actions necessary, that are suggested in this audit to kind of reinvigorate ‘ceasefire’ and focus it on where it can be most effective.” said Councilman Dan Kalb.

The audit makes several recommendations including:

Increasing experts on gangs and reconfiguring risk assessments

Consolidating and coordinating violence reduction plans between police and city hall

Improve data sharing between OPD and the Department of Violence Prevention

To fully staff the ceasefire unit

“But you have to make sure you’re diligent and continuing to work on all of the elements,” said Kalb. “You can’t just do one or the other.”

In response to the audit, Mayor Sheng Thao said she immediately began resurrecting Operation Ceasefire.

And Oakland's new department of violence prevention chief says she’s passionate about getting started on it.

“I know this type of a focus deterrent strategy is what Oakland needs, and frankly was a part of the reason I agreed to come back to the city of Oakland,” said Holly Joshi, chief of the Department of Violence Prevention.

The city got the model for Operation Ceasefire from the city of Boston and pastor Dixon said Boston warned Oakland if it didn’t stick to the strategies it would likely fail.