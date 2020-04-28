Oakland Man Dies in Shooting Near Evergreen Cemetery

A man died in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in East Oakland near Evergreen Cemetery, police said.

Officers were sent at 1:46 p.m. to the 2900 block of 68th Avenue after someone reported a shooting.

When the officers arrived, they found a man suffering from what appeared to be one or more gunshot wounds. The man, an Oakland resident, died where police found him.

The Alameda County coroner's bureau was not releasing the man's name early Tuesday night.

Police continue to investigate the shooting and are asking anyone with information about it to call the department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821.