Oakland Man in Coma After Assault at SoFi Stadium During NFC Championship

An Oakland man is in a medically-induced coma at a Southern California hospital after being assaulted outside SoFi Stadium in Inglewood during Sunday's NFC Championship, police said.

Emergency crews responded at 4:05 p.m. to a medical call in parking lot L at the stadium and found Daniel Luna, 40, with severe injuries, Inglewood police Lt. Geoffrey Meeks said Wednesday.

Luna was rushed to an emergency room at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and eventually placed into a medically-induced coma, Meeks said.

Luna is owner and chef of Oakland Peruvian restaurant Mistura.

Police were notified by hospital staff that Luna's injuries apparently stemmed from an assault. Detectives are reviewing surveillance footage from the area and conducting an assault investigation, Meeks said.

#Update: #Inglewood Police tell us #DanielLuna was NOT robbed, just beaten up. Investigators are reviewing @SoFiStadium surveillance cameras. He was wearing #49ers jersey. No suspects. Luna is chef/owner of Mistura Peruvian restaurant on Piedmont Ave in #Oakland. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/ztsuazuVwF — Raj Mathai (@rajmathai) February 3, 2022