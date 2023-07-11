Oakland

Oakland Police Department hires consultants in search for new chief

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Oakland Police Department is bringing in help in its search for its next chief.

The city's police commission announced Tuesday that it hired the Byers Group to consult in its search.

The commission says the Byers Group is a Black-owned firm out of Marina Del Rey.

It comes after former chief LeRonne Armstrong was fired in February.

The commission hopes to find final candidates to present to the mayor by November.

