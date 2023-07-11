Oakland Police Department hires consultants in search for new chief

The Oakland Police Department is bringing in help in its search for its next chief.

The city's police commission announced Tuesday that it hired the Byers Group to consult in its search.

The commission says the Byers Group is a Black-owned firm out of Marina Del Rey.

It comes after former chief LeRonne Armstrong was fired in February.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The commission hopes to find final candidates to present to the mayor by November.