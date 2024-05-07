Oakland

Oakland police release sketch of person of interest in 2023 homicide case

By Bay City News

Oakland Police Department

Oakland Police have released a sketch of a person of interest in a homicide case from last year. 

Oakland resident Damani William was shot and killed in the 500 block of East 19th Avenue on August 30, 2023. 

A second person from San Francisco was also shot, but survived. 

During the course of the investigation, the suspect's vehicle was determined to be a white Ford F-150 pickup truck. A photo of the truck and a sketch of the suspect have been released by police in hopes of identifying the person. 

Anyone who may have information helpful to this case is encouraged to contact the homicide department at (510) 238-3821 or call the tip line at (510) 238-7950.

This article tagged under:

Oakland
