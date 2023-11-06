Oakland

Oakland police officers involved in two crashes along Highway 24

By Bob Redell

Oakland police vehicle crash
NBC Bay Area

Oakland police officers were involved in two collisions overnight Monday, but neither was injured, according to the police department.

The California Highway Patrol believes slick roads played a role in one of the crashes.

At about 11:40 p.m. Sunday, an Oakland police officer was traveling on eastbound Highway 24 when the officer lost control of their patrol vehicle just past Wilder Road and crashed into a pole, police said. The officer was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

The CHP and OPD are investigating, and a CHP officer at the scene told NBC Bay Area the rain played a role in that crash.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

At about 1:30 a.m. Monday, another crash involving two vehicles occurred at the same location, and one of those vehicles ended up on its side, partially on top of another Oakland police vehicle, the CHP said. That OPD officer had been responding to the first crash.

A tow truck driver told NBC Bay Area he was almost hit by one of those cars.

Firefighters helped the driver get out of the overturned car, and he was able to walk to a stretcher. The other driver and the police officer also were uninjured.

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us