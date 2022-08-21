Oakland

Oakland Police Warn of Increase in Strong Arm Rolex Watch Thefts

Most of the cases involve an armed person attempting to forcibly remove the watch from a victim's wrist

By Bay City News

Rolex

The Bay Area has seen a series of Rolex watch thefts, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Oakland Police said they have investigated more than 20 such robberies this year and are urging the community to be aware.

Most of the cases involve an armed person attempting to forcibly remove the watch from a victim's wrist.

Two men were taken into custody on Aug. 16 in connection with one of the robberies. Police said they recovered a Rolex along with two firearms and extended magazines after serving search warrants in multiple cities around the Bay Area.

The department advises residents to prioritize personal safety if approached in such a manner. Do not resist and try to get an accurate description of the suspect.

