Oakland Police Change Safety Strategy to Address Recent Downtown Crime Surge

A recent crime surge in the last few months in downtown Oakland has prompted changes to the Police Department's safety strategy, police said Monday.

Police officers are working with other city departments and last weekend worked with code enforcement to close and cite multiple pop-up vendors. Officers seized alcohol and marijuana and possibly psychedelic mushrooms from one pop-up vendor, according to police.

Police arrested two and recovered two guns from that location, police said.

The department is trying to reduce the illegal activity downtown, including shootings and killings.

For safety reasons, police are asking vendors to move their businesses off Broadway in the coming weeks. Officers will be more visible on weekends, police said.