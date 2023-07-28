NAACP, religious leaders call for Oakland to issue state of emergency over crime

In response to growing crime concerns in the city of Oakland, the NAACP and religious leaders are calling on the city to issue a state of emergency.

“We need to do something now to curtail, I think World War III happening in the city of Oakland,” said Bob Jackson, bishop at the Acts Full Gospel Church and part of the NAACP.

As crime continues to cover Oakland, the NAACP and Jackson are calling for a state of emergency. Jackson believes the move is necessary to address violence he says is the worst he’s seen in 77 years in the city.

“I’ve seen all of the different drug problems, the gangs, but I have never seen the city of oakland in the condition that it is in right now and it’s a desperate situation,” he said.

In an open letter the group is asking for state, county and city resources to address an understaffed police department including help from other law enforcement to address crime they feel local leaders aren't taking seriously enough.

“Put pressure on people that are in key positions to be able to help us,” said Jackson.

Oakland residents have mixed feelings on the safety of their communities.

“I’m on guard all the time, all the time,” said Shawn, who lives in Oakland.

“For the most part I feel safe but just the other day my car did get broken into, it was like a series of cars,” said Hannah Tamrat of Oakland.

In just the past week, police have responded to multiple carjackings, shootings and homicides.

“They have no fear, if they would start doing something about it maybe it would tone it down,” said Shawn.

In a meeting Thursday night, Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price addressed a tense crowd of concerned citizens including supporters.

“I think she stands for fairness and that’s what she supports,” said Shenandoah Williams.

And critics who accuse her reform policies of being too soft on crime.

“For them to stop me while I’m driving and pull me out of the car at gunpoint. What are we doing to address this?” said Amy D. of Oakland.

A call for a crime solution Bishop hopes leaders respond to.

“They keep saying enough is enough but it is continuous. No, we need to stand up and make our voices heard,” he said.