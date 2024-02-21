Oakland

Oakland receives $3.5M to expand community policing program

By Bob Redell

The California Department of Social Services has awarded Oakland a $3.5 million grant to expand the safety ambassador and mediator program in downtown and Chinatown to help combat crime, which has been a well documented problem in the East Bay's largest city.

The money is to be used in conjunction with a community based organization called Family Bridges, which will help expand the mediator program.

The community mediators are trained to help de-escalate calls that are nonemergency and nonmedical. They free up paramedics and police officers so those first responders can handle more serious situations.

Several demonstrators showed up at Wednesday morning's news conference, urging a recall of Mayor Sheng Thao. At one point, there was a disruption when the mayor spoke as one of her supporters got into a physical confrontation with one of the demonstrators.

Police responded but it wasn't clear if there were any arrests.

