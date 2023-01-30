Oakland Zoo

Oakland Zoo to Reopen Friday After Sinkhole Repairs

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Get ready to see some lions, tigers, and bears. The Oakland Zoo says it's almost ready to reopen.

The park first closed after New Year’s Eve when rain washed away part of the road and created a sinkhole at the entrance. 

Since then, repair crews for the city and the zoo have been hard at work and the zoo said the work is almost done.

It plans to reopen on Friday.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

During the closure, zookeepers also repaired other problems caused by the storms like flooding and soil erosion.

This article tagged under:

Oakland Zoo
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us