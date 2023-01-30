Oakland Zoo to Reopen Friday After Sinkhole Repairs

Get ready to see some lions, tigers, and bears. The Oakland Zoo says it's almost ready to reopen.

The park first closed after New Year’s Eve when rain washed away part of the road and created a sinkhole at the entrance.

Since then, repair crews for the city and the zoo have been hard at work and the zoo said the work is almost done.

It plans to reopen on Friday.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

During the closure, zookeepers also repaired other problems caused by the storms like flooding and soil erosion.