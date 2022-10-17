Oakley

Oakley Man Killed in Solo Accident in Brentwood

Police said it's unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision, pending toxicology results

By Bay City News

Getty Images

An Oakley man was killed Sunday morning in a solo accident near the area of Grant St. and Fairview Ave. in Brentwood.

Brentwood police were dispatched at 7:21 a.m. after receiving a report of an overturned vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers determined the solo driver, a 37-year-old Oakley man, already succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said it's unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision, pending toxicology results. Unsafe speed is being investigated as a factor. Police weren't releasing the name of the driver pending notification of next of kin Anyone with information regarding the accident can call Brentwood police at (925) 809-7911.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

OakleyBrentwood
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us