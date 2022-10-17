Oakley Man Killed in Solo Accident in Brentwood

An Oakley man was killed Sunday morning in a solo accident near the area of Grant St. and Fairview Ave. in Brentwood.

Brentwood police were dispatched at 7:21 a.m. after receiving a report of an overturned vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers determined the solo driver, a 37-year-old Oakley man, already succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said it's unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision, pending toxicology results. Unsafe speed is being investigated as a factor. Police weren't releasing the name of the driver pending notification of next of kin Anyone with information regarding the accident can call Brentwood police at (925) 809-7911.