Oakley

Oakley Teen Shot in Face, Suspect at Large

By Bay City News

Generic Police Lights Caution Tape 04251994

An 18-year-old man was shot in the face Thursday afternoon in Oakley and a suspect is still at large, East Contra Costa Fire Protection District officials said.

Firefighters were called at 2:14 p.m. to provide medical aid at Hill Avenue and Main Street, where they located the teen on the ground with a bullet wound to the face. The victim was flown to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek and may have a traumatic head injury, according to fire officials.

Police said that before the shooting, two people were fighting when a third person drew a gun and shot one of them.

Local

Willow Glen 3 hours ago

Safety Meeting Held Thursday After Spike in Willow Glen Burglaries

Sacramento 4 hours ago

Death Penalty Sought in Slaying of Sacramento Officer

The shooting prompted the lockdown of Gehringer Elementary School, which is about one block away.

Witnesses told police officers that the suspect left the area in a dark-colored sedan.

Police are asking anyone with more information about the shooting to email their tip line at opd@ci.oakley.ca.us.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

OakleyEast Contra Costa County Fire Protection District
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us