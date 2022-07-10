Pittsburg

Officials Ask All Drones to Clear Marsh Fire Area

Fire officials remind residents to avoid the area for emergency vehicles to access roadways quickly

By Bay City News

Fire officials ask drone pilots to stay clear of the 5-mile radius surrounding 700 Willow Pass Road in Pittsburg as they work to clear a wildfire, according to a tweet from Contra Costa Fire.

Firefighters first responded to the vegetation fire last month, and it has since burned 200 acres. Labeled the Marsh Fire, the smoldering fire flared up Saturday afternoon.

Cal Fire has since stopped the "forward progress" of the fire by dropping thousands of gallons of water and flame retardant from helicopters. Helicopters will continue to fly into the area to mop up hot spots.

Fire officials remind residents to avoid the area for emergency vehicles to access roadways quickly.

