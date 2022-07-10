Smoke From Yosemite Fire Prompts Air Quality Advisory for Monday

As a vegetation fire grows in the southern portion of Yosemite, North and East Bay regions are expected to face wildfire smoke, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

The air district issued an air quality advisory for Monday, though the pollutant levels are expected to be in the moderate range. Air quality will not worsen beyond federal health standards, said the district.

The district reminds Bay Area residents to stay inside with windows and doors closed if they begin to smell smoke. Those with respiratory illnesses, children and older adults are encouraged to take extra precautions.

For real-time updates on air quality, residents can visit the air district's webpage at http://baaqmd.gov/highs.