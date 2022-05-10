4 Arrested in Connection to 30 Fires in 48 Hours in Contra Costa County

Four people were arrested in connection with over 30 fires in the last 48 hours in Contra Costa County.

Fire investigators said that it is unusual to make so many arson arrests in such a short period of time.

“Arson in my opinion is one of the most underreported crimes,” said Capt. Ryan Graham, head of the Fire Investigation Unit for Contra Costa County Fire. “All of these fires were either immediately adjacent to neighborhoods and businesses.”

Crews fought fires from Concord, along Highway 4, to Hillcrest Park in Antioch.

“The fuels out there right now are light flashy fuels the amount of wind we’ve had recently and the lack of rain, it’s already dry out,” said Graham.

One of the suspects arrested was on investigators' radar for three months.

Authorities said this arson suspect is accused of setting six fires. He was caught on Saturday in Hillcrest Park and had to be tased before taken to the hospital and put on a psych hold.

“The suspect came back, he was arrested right there and the fire was right here,” said Thomas Rinchiusso, whose home is just above where the fires started.

“Our first instinct was to get buckets of water,” said Yazman Perez.

She and her neighbors jumped in to try and put the fires out. Both residents said a person arrested for arson in their neighborhood is a scary thought.

“It sucks, you’re putting everyone in danger,” said Rinchiusso. “That’s fuel, straight fuel.”