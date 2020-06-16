Oscar Grant’s Family Calls for Removal of BART Director

The family of Oscar Grant wants BART director to step down, saying the she tried to defend a police officer for killing Grant in 2009.

They wore shirts and masks in honor of Grant Tuesday saying Debora Allen made racist remarks and should resign from the board.

On New Year’s Day 2009, a BART police officer shot and killed Grant while police responded to a call about fights taking place on a BART train returning from San Francisco.

The Officer was charged with murder but later convicted of manslaughter.

In last week’s BART meeting, after public comments where many speakers demanded reform and defunding police, Allen reacted to a comment that BART police murder riders.

"She never apologized to us, the family," said Grant's uncle, Cephus Johnson. "Just like she hasn't apologized for making us feel what we feel when our loved one getting murdered."

Grant’s family say Allen, who was not on the board at the time of Grant’s death, brought back the feelings of hurt and anger again.

They also say she hurt them before by questioning the mural project to honor Grant at the Fruitvale BART station.

At last week's BART meeting, the director said, "We heard BART PD murderers people, that's not true. The definition of murder is the unlawful, premeditated killing of one human being by another. That's just simply a false statement."

Allen said in a statement Tuesday, "It’s appropriate to hold police officers accountable for their actions. But it is also appropriate to call out unfair criticism of the many officers who perform their duties with dignity and respect.”