Over 100 People Arrested for Violating Curfew in Alameda County

More than 100 people were arrested in Alameda County Monday, many for violating the county's new curfew.

In Oakland, at least 40 were arrested for being out after 8 p.m. There were many officers from a number of local jurisdictions, but very few people on the streets.

“After 8 p.m., officers were having rocks and bottles thrown at them, assault against officers,” said Johnna Watson from SFPD. “We announced numerous times an unlawful assembly”

That group was a very small percentage of the estimated 15,000 protesters who for hours marched peacefully through Oakland streets expressing their anger at the killing of George Floyd.

The throng ended up outside Oakland City Hall, from there a splinter group headed to police headquarters, only to be driven back by police.

Oakland police say the destruction they have seen in their city for five nights, has to stop.

Police on the move in Oakland on the first night of curfew after a large peaceful protest today. ⁦@ACSOSheriffs⁩ says more than 100 people arrested so far. More on ⁦@nbcbayarea⁩ at 11 pic.twitter.com/b7l6SGg5hA — TerryMcSweeney (@TerryMcSweeney) June 2, 2020