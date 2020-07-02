bart

Parking Fees at Oakland BART Stations to Go Up Starting Monday

By Bay City News

BART will raise parking fees at its Coliseum, Fruitvale, Lake Merritt, Macarthur, Rockridge and West Oakland stations due to a new parking fee tax in the city of Oakland, the agency said Thursday.

Effective Monday, the city of Oakland will impose an 18.5 percent tax on all parking fees that are collected citywide. All revenue from the tax will go to the city of Oakland, according to BART.

As a result of the tax, BART will raise daily parking fees at the Coliseum, Lake Merritt, Macarthur and Rockridge stations to $3.55 and West Oakland's daily fee to $12.40.

Riders can use the BART app to make contact-less daily parking fee payments and avoid waiting in line and touching the agency's parking machines.

