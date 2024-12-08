Pearl Harbor memorial held in Concord, Mt. Diablo beacon lit

People in the Bay Area gathered in Concord to remember the service members who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor.

A beacon was lit atop Mt. Diablo to pay tribute to the Bay Area service members who died in Honolulu, Hawaii.

This year marks the 83rd anniversary of the attack, where 2,400 Americans died.

Before World War II, the beacon was lit to help direct planes, but after the attack, it remained unlit. It wasn't until 1964 that it was suggested that it be lit each year in remembrance of those who died.

