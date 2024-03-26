Debate over pickleball courts at Richmond's Craneway Pavilion continues

The debate continues in the city of Richmond over pickleball courts being built on public space.

The developers say it is allowed in the lease agreement, and now city officials are trying to figure out a resolution with some residents claiming it's taking away an important space from the community.

There was mixed reaction from residents at the city council meeting Tuesday night.

The historic venue, The Craneway Pavillion, is owned by the city but has been leased for decades to Orton Development, primarily being used as a venue for community events, as well as restaurant space.

But Sue Wilson of Richmond believes the pickleball courts don’t fit the criteria.

“We think that’s not what the contract allows for, that they signed with the city, and so we want to hold them to the original contract so they have events,” she said.

In a report presented by the city attorney, it explains Orton Development was denied an application last year to build an indoor pickleball facility at the Craneway.

However, the report explains that developers believe that by keeping the restaurant open, and introducing games -- such as pickleball -- they are staying consistent with the lease agreement.

So at least for the time being, the pickleball courts are staying put.

NBC Bay Area reached out to Orton Development for a comment, but has yet to hear back.

As for next steps, the city is in discussions with the developer to reduce the size of the pickleball courts to create a more mixed use facility, as well as collaborate on a more specific agreement on criteria for events.

Wilson hopes the city will find some middle ground to benefit both sides.

“At the end of the day, my goal isn’t that pickleball isn’t pushed out completely,” she said. “I think most of us who are protesting this, we really want to see it shared.”