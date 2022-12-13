Death Reported on Eastbound Hwy. 4 Near Railroad Avenue in Pittsburg

A death was reported on state Highway 4 in Pittsburg on Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The death was reported on eastbound Highway 4 near the Railroad Avenue off-ramp following an initial CHP response shortly after 11 a.m.

The right lanes of eastbound Highway 4 remained closed in the area as of around noontime. No other details about the case were immediately available from the CHP.

#BREAKING Severe traffic alert. Nearly all lanes blocked on EB Highway 4 in Pittsburg near Railroad Ave.

Cars getting by on the left shoulder after major injury crash. @nbcbayarea #SkyRanger over the scene. pic.twitter.com/i0Vi8NIAe6 — Janelle Wang (@janellewang) December 13, 2022