Plane Flips, Catches Fire in Crash at Byron Airport

By NBC Bay Area staff

One person is suspected to be dead after a plane crash at Byron Airport Saturday.

The plane was a single-engine Bellanca 8GCBC and it crashed "under unknown circumstances on takeoff," the Federal Aviation Administration Pacific Division said.

The plane flipped over and caught fire.

Witnesses at the scene said a dead body was visible, but officials have not yet confirmed such information.

Ian Gregor, Public Affairs Manager of the FAA Pacific Division, said the only person aboard the plane was the pilot.

The Byron Airport is located on the 550 block of Eagle Ct.

In a statement, the FAA said the agency and NTSB will investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

