Ghosts, Goblins and Superheroes Celebrate Halloween in Pleasanton

Ghosts, goblins and superheroes were out Monday night as Halloween made its way back to the Bay Area after taking a hiatus during the COVID pandemic.

From bush man, to batman and the joker, the streets of Pleasanton were flooded with people dressed up.

“We’ve been inside for many years so we’re finally all out. It's fun, super special, everyone's loving it,” said a trick-or-treater.

Over the past two years, COVID kept a lot of people inside but this year, a lot of folks joined in on the festivities.

“Last year, we had a decent number of trick-or-treaters, it was limited,” said Dave Warren of Pleasanton. “This year I think we’re back.”

Warren gave out full-size candy, just like legendary Raiders Football Coach John Madden who recently passed away and lived in Pleasanton.

“Coach Madden lived up the road and he gave jumbo huge chocolate bars that’s not cost effective to do for every kid so what we do is sprinkle a few of those in,” said Warren.

Along with a dose of fun for all on this year’s Halloween night.