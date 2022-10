Police in Pleasanton are trying to identify two suspects linked to a number of home invasions.

So far this year, police said they’ve received more than 35 reports of break-ins that have some similarities and surveillance video has captured two people.

The suspects are seen breaking into the back of the house then stealing jewelry and purses.

No injuries have been reported in any of the burglaries.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information, should contact the Pleasanton Police Department.