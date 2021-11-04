Pleasanton

Armed Robbery Suspect Caught at Pleasanton's Stoneridge Mall: Sheriff

The suspect is tied to robberies reported in the East Bay, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said.

By NBC Bay Area staff

A suspect wanted for robberies in San Leandro and San Ramon was taken into custody Thursday afternoon at Pleasanton's Stoneridge Mall, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies and Dublin police spotted the suspect in a vehicle. The law enforcement officers chased after the suspect and eventually took him into custody at the Macy's store.

Pleasanton city officials in an advisory warned residents of the large law enforcement presence at the popular East Bay shopping center and reported there was no threat to public safety.

This article tagged under:

PleasantonPleasanton Police DepartmentStoneridge Mall
