Bomb threat during Hans Zimmer concert at Oakland Arena forces lockdown

A bomb threat Thursday night forced a lockdown at the Oakland Arena during a concert, according to Oakland police.

The bomb threat occurred just after 7 p.m. in the 7000 block of Coliseum Way, police said. A Hans Zimmer concert was just about to start or had just started inside the arena.

Officers were told about two calls reporting a bomb threat, police said. OPD, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad and Oakland Arena security conducted a sweep of the area, and no devices were found.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should contact the OPD Criminal Investigation Division at 510-238-3728. Send any videos or photos that could assist with the investigation to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.