Officials in Richmond are asking the public to avoid the area of 37th Street between Cutting Boulevard and Carlson Boulevard due to police activity.

­čÜĘPOLICE ACTIVITY­čÜĘPolice activity on South 37th St, between Cutting Blvd and Carlson Blvd (see map below). Please avoid the area. Posted by The Richmond Police Department on Thursday, April 16, 2020

No other information is immediately available.