The right lane and off-ramp of westbound Interstate Highway 580 at Broadway are closed because of police activity Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

#Oakland speed sensors show slowing from Park Blvd, slowing toward Hwy 24 as some traffic starts to flow past the scene of the police activity. #Broadway exit remains closed. @nbcbayarea news desk is tracking the story. (9:32a) @waze https://t.co/sCQALbbGup — Mike Inouye (@MikeyNoWay) August 3, 2020

Motorists are advised to expect delays and use alternate routes. As of 9:30 a.m., the left and center lanes of the freeway are open, but there is still police activity in the area.

UPDATE: Police Department Activity on Westbound I-580 at Broadway in Oakland. Left and Center Lanes Now Open, Right Lane and Off-Ramp Remain Closed. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) August 3, 2020

A CHP spokesman did not immediately disclose the cause of the delay. There is no estimate for when the highway will fully reopen.