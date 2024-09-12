Homicide investigation shuts down stretch of road in Orinda

A homicide investigation has shut down a portion of Las Vegas Road in Orinda Thursday afternoon.

Residents in the area reported hearing a gunshot, and witnesses said they saw a person lying on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office confirmed a homicide investigation was underway.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

