Police Seek Driver That Fatally Struck Man in Brentwood Roadway

By Bay City News

Brentwood police are looking for another vehicle that struck a man found dead beneath a sleeping bag June 29 on Brentwood Boulevard.

The vehicle is described as a dark, older model, four-door Honda Accord that likely sustained damage to the front bumper, hood, driver's side mirror, and windshield.

The Honda is believed to be the first of three vehicles that struck the sleeping bag where 63-year-old Berkeley resident Timothy Faulk was found underneath. Faulk was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident was reported about 10:15 p.m. near Brentwood Boulevard's intersection with Harvest Park Drive.

One driver who struck the sleeping bag remained at the scene, while a witness also told officers that a white or silver pickup truck also struck Faulk sleeping bag while traveling south on Brentwood Boulevard and did not stop. 

The description of the Honda Accord was uncovered during subsequent investigation of the incident.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Agostinho at (925) 809-7870 or Officer King at (925) 809-7795.

