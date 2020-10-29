Orinda

Remembering Victims of Airbnb Orinda Shooting

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

It was an emotional night in Orinda Thursday, as people gathered to remember the victims of that deadly shooting at a house party last Halloween. 

About 30 people, including family members, were there to lay flowers and pay their respects. 

The mass shooting happened at a home rented on Airbnb. 

Local

coronavirus 6 mins ago

Solano County Reports First Known Flu and COVID-19 Co-Infection in the Bay Area

Decision 2020 6 mins ago

Californians Mobilize Across the Country to Help Get Out the Vote

One of the victims was a 19-year-old who just enrolled in college, Oshiana Thompkins.  

“This just brings back that tragic night when I got the phone call about what happened, and brings back a lot of painful memories but I’m just trying to take it a day at a time,” said her cousin Jazmine Perkins. 

Several people were arrested two weeks after the crime, but all were released because of a lack of evidence.  

The case remains unsolved. 

This article tagged under:

OrindacrimeAirBnBOrinda shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us