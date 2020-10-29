Remembering Victims of Airbnb Orinda Shooting

It was an emotional night in Orinda Thursday, as people gathered to remember the victims of that deadly shooting at a house party last Halloween.

About 30 people, including family members, were there to lay flowers and pay their respects.

The mass shooting happened at a home rented on Airbnb.

One of the victims was a 19-year-old who just enrolled in college, Oshiana Thompkins.

“This just brings back that tragic night when I got the phone call about what happened, and brings back a lot of painful memories but I’m just trying to take it a day at a time,” said her cousin Jazmine Perkins.

Several people were arrested two weeks after the crime, but all were released because of a lack of evidence.

The case remains unsolved.