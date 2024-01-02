Richmond

Reports of New Year's Eve flaring at Richmond refinery under investigation

By Thom Jensen

A new investigation is underway at Chevron's Richmond refinery after air quality officials received several complaints about a possible New Year’s Eve flaring.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District investigated 100 complaints about a flaring event in late November that took workers at the refinery 10 hours to fix.

That event happened after a power outage, and the company self-reported a level one air alert. Hazmat teams found no health risks.

This time it was less severe, and there were just six complaints.

Chevron said the flaring happened when workers relieved pressure following a system disruption to try to keep the plant operating safely.

Health officials did not issue an air quality alert.

