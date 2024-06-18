Richmond city leaders to vote on Chevron refinery business tax

Chevron, one of the world's largest oil companies, could end paying much more to do business in the East Bay, as Richmond city leaders Tuesday are set to vote on a new tax on the company's refinery.

If the City Council votes yes, the proposed new oil refining business tax will go on the November ballot.

The mayor and vice mayor of Richmond say the new tax would raise millions of dollars annually for the city while they along with environmental groups accuse the Chevron refinery of harming the local environment and the residents who live nearby.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District estimates that each year, between five and 11 people die prematurely in Richmond because of emissions from the refinery.

Last month, Chevron told KQED that the proposed tax is hasty and being pushed by one-sided interests.

The Western States Petroleum Association said an additional tax would make gas more expensive.