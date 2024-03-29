Interstate 880

Road-rage freeway shooting in East Bay results in injury, arrest

By Stephen Ellison

A road-rage freeway shooting Wednesday in the East Bay left a driver with minor injuries and landed a suspect in jail, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, the CHP received a report of a shooting on northbound Interstate 880 in Union City, police said. The victim told the CHP his vehicle was shot at by a man driving a green Toyota sedan south of Alvarado Niles Road after a road-rage incident.

The victim suffered minor injuries from the flying shattered glass in the vehicle, the CHP said.

Officers located and arrested the suspect within 24 hours, and during a search of the suspect’s home they seized two guns and a large amount of ammunition, the CHP said.

Anyone who was in the area of northbound I-880 near Alvarado Niles Road during the time of the incident and witnessed the crime should contact the Hayward CHP office at 510-489-1500.

