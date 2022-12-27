San Ramon

Roof Collapses at Big 5 Store in San Ramon: Police

By Stephen Ellison

San Ramon PD

The roof of a San Ramon sporting goods store collapsed early Tuesday morning, according to San Ramon police.

Fire crews responded to a Big 5 store on Crow Place on a report of a collapsed roof, police officials said on social media. It was unclear if the collapse was caused by weather.

No injuries were reported.

The Big 5 store and surrounding stores remained closed while roof inspections were conducted. San Ramon Valley fire inspectors, city inspectors and PG&E crews were at the scene.

The public was asked to avoid the area.

