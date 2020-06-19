Search Continues for Missing Walnut Creek Woman

The search is on for a missing Walnut Creek woman last seen leaving the Bay Area last week for a driving trip.

Erika Lloyd’s friends lost contact with her earlier this week and have become concerned because the California Highway Patrol found her car in the desert near Palm Springs, but there’s no sign of her.

“We hope that she's going to be found at a camp site and she's just, 'oh I was just taking some time for myself,’” said her friend Carissa Manzo.

Lloyd had been keeping in regular contact with them and her family while she was away.

But that communication stopped this Sunday.

“She's a little bit eclectic, but in the best ways,” said friend Rebecca Malone. “She's got eyes that depending on what she wears can either look really blue or depending on what she wears they can look greenish blue.”

Over the last few days, there have been a few troubling developments.

On Tuesday, the CHP patrol found her abandoned Black Honda Accord on Highway 62, near 29 Palms in San Bernardino County.

It looked as if the car had been vandalized.

When Lloyd’s family reported her missing Wednesday, the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department and the CHP launched helicopters to search for her.

Her friends are trying to get the word out. They've put out fliers like this throughout Danville.

Lloyd’s parents have flown from Maryland to Southern California to help with the search.

Friends and family are desperately hoping someone spots her and helps her make contact with police.

“Just keep your eyes peeled for the girl with the pretty blue eyes and the nice smile,” said Malone.