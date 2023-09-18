Oakland

Oakland Police Commission to address search for new chief

By Bob Redell

The Oakland Police Commission on Monday is expected to give the public an updated timeline on the search for a new police chief.

Oakland has had eight police chiefs in the last 14 years and has not had a permanent chief in seven months after Mayor Sheng Thao fired Chief LeRonne Armstrong, who was found by an independent panel to have mishandled police misconduct.

Thao said the police commission is not doing its job in finding a permanent replacement.

The commission blames Thao for keeping the process in limbo.

Final candidates are set to be selected by the week of Oct. 9.

