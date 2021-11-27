Security Guard for News Crew Shot Wednesday in Oakland Dies: Police

The security guard who was shot in an attempted armed robbery of a news crew in downtown Oakland Wednesday has died, police said Saturday morning.

The death, that happened Saturday morning, is now being investigated by the Oakland Police Department's homicide section, and investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or call Crime Stoppers at (510) 777-8572. Callers can remain anonymous.

The death marks the City of Oakland's 126th life lost to violence, police said.

The attempted robbery and shooting occurred at 12:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of 14th Street, according to police. The guard, identified as Kevin Nishita, was employed by Star Protection Agency California and working with a KRON reporter at the time of the shooting.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our employee Kevin Nishita ... He gained the respect and admiration of his peers and the communities in which he served," said the agency in a statement.

Crime Stoppers of Oakland, and the Oakland Police Department, are offering a reward of up to $7,500 leading to the arrest of the individual or individuals involved in this crime.