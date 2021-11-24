Oakland Police Investigating Shooting in Oakland By NBC Bay Area staff • Published 19 mins ago • Updated 12 mins ago TELEMUNDO 48 Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Oakland. The shooting was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 300 block of 14th Street. Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts. No other information was immediately available. PIO is headed to Highland Hospital to give an update on the shooting in the 300 block of 14th Street. pic.twitter.com/EAxNoAdIq3— Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) November 24, 2021 This article tagged under: OaklandOakland Police Departmentshooting investigation