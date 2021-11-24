Oakland

Police Investigating Shooting in Oakland

By NBC Bay Area staff

TLMD-policia-oakland1
TELEMUNDO 48

Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Oakland.

The shooting was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 300 block of 14th Street.

No other information was immediately available.

