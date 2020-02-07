Several Crashes, Including a Fatality, Cause Delays on NB I-880 in Oakland

A series of collisions, some minor and one fatal, have caused delays on northbound Interstate 880 in Oakland Friday night, the CHP confirmed.

Some of the crashes weren't major, but in one a person was found underneath a vehicle on the freeway and was pronounced dead, officials said.

Traffic was backed up on northbound I-880 at 66th Avenue just past the Oakland Coliseum for about two miles, and remains at a crawl as of 9 p.m.

CHP officials are not clear on how the person ended up under the vehicle.

Authorities did not say that the collisions were related.