3rd minor arrested in Skyline High School shooting in Oakland

Oakland police on Thursday announced the arrest of a third person in connection with a shooting that occurred at Skyline High School earlier this week.

The shooting was reported shortly before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and police initially said it occurred near the school on Skyline Boulevard, but investigators on Thursday revealed the shooting actually occurred on the campus.

No one was reported injured in the shooting but it prompted a lockdown of the school Tuesday. Skyline High remained closed Wednesday while police continued to investigate the shooting, but the school reopened Thursday.

Police took two people into custody and recovered a firearm on the day of the shooting, then on Wednesday arrested a third person and recovered a second firearm. All three people in custody are juveniles and their names aren't being released.

No details about what led to the shooting have been released by Oakland police.