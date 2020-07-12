Martinez

Street Closures, Boarded Up Businesses Ahead of BLM Demonstration in Martinez

The demonstration is expected to begin at 4 p.m.

By Elizabeth Campos

NBC Universal, Inc.

Crews worked late into night in Martinez in anticipation to a planned Black Lives Matter demonstration taking place Sunday.

The demonstration comes days after a couple defaced a Black Lives Matter mural in front of the Wakefield Taylor House on July 4.

Heavy police presence is expected in the city, and members of law enforcement from all over Contra Costa County will be on site to assist if needed.

Several business owners decided to protect their businesses by boarding up windows in case the demonstration gets out of hand.

"The people organizing this in the first place, they have nothing but peaceful intentions," said business owner Candice Gilatto. "The fear is all around who will come and what they'll do and I'm scared of that.

Businesses in downtown Martinez boarded up Friday preparing for what could become a heated weekend protest after a couple tried to paint over a Black Lives Matter mural. Jodi Hernandez reports.

