Suspects identified in fatal wrong-way crash on I-580 in Oakland

The burglary suspects who led a police pursuit that ended with a fatal wrong-way crash in the East Bay early Tuesday morning have been identified, according to police.

The El Cerrito Police Department and California Highway Patrol identified the driver as Patrick Scheckells, 34, of Oakland, and the passenger as Andre Alberty, 56, of San Francisco.

The wrong-way crash on Interstate 580 in Oakland left one person dead and three injured, according to the CHP. The three-vehicle collision occurred at about 4:30 a.m. on the westbound I-580 connector to I-80.

A fatal wrong-way crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 580 closed down westbound lanes of the freeway in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred following a police pursuit of burglary suspects out of El Cerrito, the CHP said.

El Cerrito police were chasing the suspect vehicle on westbound I-80, and as the chase approached the 80-580 junction, the suspect vehicle turned around and drove the wrong way up the connector ramp, crashing head on into two other vehicles, the CHP said.

The driver of a gray BMW sedan was killed in the crash, the CHP said.

The suspect vehicle in the chase had two occupants that suffered major injuries, and the solo occupant of a white van also suffered major injuries.

Surveillance video captured the suspect vehicle earlier in the morning breaking into a smoke shop in El Cerrito. Patrol officers spotted the vehicle and tried to pull over the suspects, who fled toward I-580.

Investigators did not immediately specify the criminal charges the two men would face.