Suspects in killing of Oakland police officer due in court

The suspects in the killing of an Oakland police officer are scheduled to appear before a judge on Thursday.

The court appearances are listed as plea hearings, so it is possible the suspects could enter pleas to charges in the deadly shooting of Officer Tuan Le.

Last week, prosecutors charged a fourth person in connection with the killing. Marquis Cooper, 34, faces a charge of murder. When he appeared in court earlier this week, the judge ordered him held without bail.

Two men with lengthy criminal histories are also being charged in the killing: 27-year-old Mark Sanders and 28-year-old Allen Brown.

A fourth man, Sebron Ray Russell, is being charged with second-degree burglary.

Back in December, police responded to a reported burglary at a cannabis business along Oakland's Embarcadero. Le was in plain clothes and driving an unmarked police truck when he was shot in the head.

Police took Le to the hospital, where he later died.

He was the first Oakland police officer to die in the line of duty in nearly 15 years. He was remembered at a public memorial last Wednesday.