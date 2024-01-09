Memorial service for Oakland police Officer Tuan Le

A public memorial service for slain Oakland police Officer Tuan Le will be held Wednesday in Castro Valley.

A morning procession will start in Oakland and end at 3Crosses Church, where the memorial is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

Le, 36, was fatally shot on Dec. 29 while working an undercover burglary operation. He was in plainclothes and driving an unmarked police truck when he and other officers answered a report of a burglary in progress at a cannabis grow house near Jack London Square, where marijuana plants had been stolen in at least three other burglaries that night, according to court documents.

Le was remembered during a vigil held Friday in Oakland as a decorated officer, husband and son who loved the city. His family, friends and colleagues said he dedicated his working and free time to the community.

Le was born in Vietnam in 1987 and grew up in the Bay Area. Everyone who knew him said he could light up a room with laughter, adding that he was always upbeat and positive.

Le graduated from Oakland’s police academy in 2020 and devoted his career to trying to bridge the gap between his community and law enforcement.

Two men charged with murder in the death of Le appeared in court last week, but didn’t enter pleas.

Meanwhile, a fourth man was also arrested in connection with last week’s burglary.

Le is the 54th Oakland police officer to die in the line of duty and the first killed in nearly 15 years.

Oakland police, city leaders gave an update Wednesday night on their investigation into the fatal shooting of Officer Tuan Le.