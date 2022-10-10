Suspicious Package Closes Walnut Creek BART Station

The discovery of a suspicious package closed BART's Walnut Creek station Monday morning, BART officials said.

Trains were not stopping at the station at 200 Ygnacio Valley Road, according to a BART advisory sent about 8:15 a.m.

The station was closed "out of an abundance of caution" so police could investigate a suspicious package in the station's parking garage, BART officials said.

County Connection was providing bus service between Pleasant Hill and Walnut Creek stations on buses 9 and 14.

No other information was released.